‘Enough is enough’: Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel will no longer tolerate daily Hezbollah rocket fire

  • Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday said that Israel is seeking peace despite fighting for its life in the face of ‘savage enemies’, and stated that the country will no longer tolerate daily Hezbollah rocket fire.

Livemint
Published27 Sep 2024, 08:00 PM IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses world leaders during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the United Nations headquarters on September 27, 2024 in New York City.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses world leaders during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the United Nations headquarters on September 27, 2024 in New York City. (Getty Images via AFP)

Amid escalating tensions between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah, Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday said that his country wants peace and is forced to defend itself on war fronts organized by Iran.

"If you strike us, we will strike you," said Netanyahu during his address to world leaders at the UN at a pivotal moment in the Mideast.

Netanyahu said that he was not intending to come and address, however, he came to set the record straight after hearing the ‘lies’ and ‘slanders’ levelled against his country by many of the speakers at the UN podium.

Also Read | In New York, PM Modi voices ‘deep concern’ for Gaza situation

The Israel leader stated that his country is seeking peace despite fighting for its life in the face of 'savage enemies' who want its annihilation.

"My country is at war, fighting for its life," the Prime Minister said, adding, "We must defend ourselves against these savage murderers. Our enemies seek not only to destroy us, they seek to destroy our common civilization and return all of us to a dark age of tyranny and terror."

"This war can come to an end now. All that has to happen is for Hamas to surrender, lay down its arms and release all the hostages…If Hamas stays in power in Gaza, it will regroup, rearm and attack Israel again. So Hamas has got to go. Israel will fight "until we achieve total victory" if Hamas does not surrender," Netanyahu said.

Also Read | Netanyahu says Israel will continue ceasefire discussions for Lebanon

Netanyahu also warned Iran that Israel will strike if it is hit first, and warned that his country can reach any part of the cleric-run state as he vowed to fight on in Gaza.

However, he said that they don't want to see a single person, a single innocent person, die.

Netanyahu also told the UN that Israel will no longer tolerate daily Hezbollah rocket fire.

"As long as Hezbollah chooses the path of war, Israel has no choice, and Israel has every right to remove this threat and return our citizens to their home safe…We'll continue degrading Hezbollah until all our objectives are met," Netanyahu told the UN General Assembly.

Also Read | ‘Military boots will enter…’: IDF warns Hezbollah as Israel vetoes Lebanon truce

“Just imagine if terrorists turned El Paso and San Diego into ghost towns ... How long would the American government tolerate that?" he said, shaking his fist in emphasis. “Yet Israel has been tolerating this intolerable situation for almost a year. Well, I've come here today to say: Enough is enough,” AP quoted Netanyahu as saying.

“We are defending ourselves, but we are also defending you against a common enemy that through violence and terror seeks to destroy our way of life,” the Prime Minister added.

Israel has turned its attention to the border with Lebanon, where it is targeting Hezbollah militants.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Sep 2024, 08:00 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorld‘Enough is enough’: Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel will no longer tolerate daily Hezbollah rocket fire

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    179.90
    03:58 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    8.4 (4.9%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.50
    03:59 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    0.9 (0.54%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    293.35
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    3 (1.03%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    654.85
    03:50 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    42.35 (6.91%)

    Kalpataru Projects International share price

    1,405.90
    03:52 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    86.3 (6.54%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,859.40
    03:41 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    165.75 (6.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,025.00-20.00
      Chennai
      77,031.00-20.00
      Delhi
      77,183.00-20.00
      Kolkata
      77,035.00-20.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.