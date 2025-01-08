Israel, Hezbollah fighting stretches a cease-fire deal to the limit
Anat Peled ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 4 min read 08 Jan 2025, 02:06 PM IST
Summary
- Both sides are accusing each other of violations as the deadline nears for Israeli troops to withdraw from Lebanon.
An Israel-Lebanon cease-fire that calmed months of cross-border bloodshed is being strained as the two sides accuse each other of violations and the U.S. races to make sure the deal holds.
