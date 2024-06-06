Israel, Hezbollah on brink of ‘full-scale war’; pressure on PM Netanyahu to secure border
Israel and Hezbollah are edging closer to a full-scale war after months of escalating tensions with the Lebanese militant group, increasing the pressure on the Netanyahu government to secure its northern border, according to a report published by The Wall Street Journal.