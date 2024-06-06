Israel and Hezbollah are on the brink of a full-scale war, increasing pressure on Netanyahu's government. Hezbollah opened a battlefront on October 8, leading to escalating tensions.

Israel and Hezbollah are edging closer to a full-scale war after months of escalating tensions with the Lebanese militant group, increasing the pressure on the Netanyahu government to secure its northern border, according to a report published by The Wall Street Journal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hezbollah, a US-designated terrorist organization closely aligned with Iran, opened a battlefront with Israel on October 8, one day after the deadly Hamas-led raid inside Israel triggered the current war in Gaza.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel was prepared for a “very intense operation" along the border with Lebanon. “One way or another, we will restore security to the north," he said as quoted by AFP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following this, Washington seemed to caution Israel against taking action, with the State Department stating that any "escalation" would jeopardize Israeli security.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said, “We don't want to see that escalation of the conflict which would just lead to further loss of life from both Israelis and the Lebanese people and would greatly harm Israel's overall security and stability in the region."

On June 5, a gunman who attacked the U.S. embassy near Beirut was shot and captured by Lebanese soldiers after a morning shootout that injured an embassy security guard, the military and embassy officials said as quoted by AP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The attack took place as tensions simmered in the tiny Mediterranean country, where months of fighting between Hezbollah militants and Israeli troops has displaced thousands along the border, following years of political deadlock and economic hardship.

The United Nations, meanwhile, expressed its concern about tensions along the border and called on all parties to de-escalate.

The Hezbollah militant group, with support from the Hamas militant group in Palestine, initiated hostilities with Israel following the October 7 terrorist attack that killed over 1,200 Israeli civilians. They have since launched attacks on Israeli military installations in southern Lebanon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, they have confirmed to continue attacking the Israeli army in support of Hamas, with near-daily cross-border fire exchanged with the Israeli forces since October 7.

(With input from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!