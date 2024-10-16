Israel-Hezbollah war: Israel strikes Beirut after 6 days, US warns of arms supply cut, Iran appeals UN, more | 10 Points

Israel-Hezbollah War: Israeli jets targeted southern Beirut's suburbs, striking Hezbollah assets amid civilian areas. The attacks come despite the US government's assurances of reduced strikes in the region.

Livemint, Written By Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated16 Oct 2024, 02:17 PM IST
Israel-Hezbollah War: Smoke billows over Beirut's southern suburbs after an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Hadath, Lebanon October 16, 2024.
Israel-Hezbollah War: Smoke billows over Beirut’s southern suburbs after an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Hadath, Lebanon October 16, 2024.(Reuters / Mohamed Azakir)

Israel-Hezbollah War: The Israeli military has resumed its attacks on the Lebanese capital city of Beirut early today (October 16), after halting strikes for six days, AP said, citing state media reports.

The casualty count from Beirut was not yet clear, but officials said the death toll from the attacks on Qana town has risen to 15, it added. Nuhad Bustanji, a spokesperson for the first responders, said rescue efforts were still underway and the toll could rise.

Also Read | Cabinet clears 3% DA hike for central govt employees ahead of Diwali

Israel-Hezbollah War Latest Updates — 10 Points

  • The resumption of attacks on Beirut comes only a day after Lebanon's caretaken PM Najib Mikati was assured of reduced strikes in the capital by the United States government, the AP report said.
  • Israel claims it is striking Hezbollah in Beirut's southern suburbs and said today's strike hit a weapons warehouse under a residential building. The suburbs are busy residential and commercial areas, the report noted.
  • An AP photographer in the area documented three strikes in the Haret Hreik neighborhood, with the first less than an hour after the IDF posted an evacuation warning on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

Also Read | Bengaluru weather update: IMD issues ‘orange’ alert, schools closed | 10 points
  • As per the UN’s refugee agency, Israel has now told people in an area equal to about a quarter of Lebanon to move, with 1.2 million people displaced by the conflict. Around 1.9 million have been displaced in Gaza.
  • Meanwhile, the US has reportedly warned Israel it could cut arms supplies if the humanitarian crisis in Gaza doesn’t improve, as per a Bloomberg report.
  • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin wrote to Israeli ministers on October 13, warning that the US may have to limit weapons flow to Israel if it doesn’t allow more aid into the besieged Palestinian enclave within 30 days.

Also Read | India not cooperating with Canada on Nijjar investigations, says US
  • On the Iran front, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in a call to UN Chief Antonio Guterres warned that if Israel attacks his country for the October 1 missile retaliation, Tehran is ready for a "decisive and regretful" response, AFP reported.
  • Araghchi also reportedly appealed to the UN to use its resources “to stop the crimes and aggressions of the Israeli regime and to send humanitarian aid to Lebanon and Gaza”.
  • Iran launched around 200 missiles at Israel on October 1 in retaliation for the killing of two of its closest allies --- Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and an Iranian general.
  • Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant had last week stated that his country's retaliatory measure would be "deadly, precise, and surprising".

(With inputs from Agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Oct 2024, 02:17 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldIsrael-Hezbollah war: Israel strikes Beirut after 6 days, US warns of arms supply cut, Iran appeals UN, more | 10 Points

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    155.90
    02:18 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    0.25 (0.16%)

    Tata Power share price

    460.70
    02:18 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -2.8 (-0.6%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    350.00
    02:18 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    0.8 (0.23%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    285.60
    02:18 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-1.11%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HDFC Asset Management Company share price

    4,856.55
    02:14 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    307.9 (6.77%)

    Page Industries share price

    46,608.95
    02:14 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    319.9 (0.69%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,867.55
    02:14 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -2.5 (-0.13%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    15,361.10
    02:14 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -40.6 (-0.26%)
    More from 52 Week High

    KEI Industries share price

    4,358.55
    02:14 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -328.35 (-7.01%)

    Cochin Shipyard share price

    1,594.00
    02:14 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -78 (-4.67%)

    Oil India share price

    538.10
    02:14 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -21.2 (-3.79%)

    Trent share price

    7,839.20
    02:14 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -285 (-3.51%)
    More from Top Losers

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,334.95
    02:14 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    102.25 (8.29%)

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    5,575.00
    02:14 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    411.05 (7.96%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    440.45
    02:14 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    32.35 (7.93%)

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,139.15
    02:14 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    80.75 (7.63%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,405.00-220.00
      Chennai
      77,411.00-220.00
      Delhi
      77,563.00-220.00
      Kolkata
      77,415.00-220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.