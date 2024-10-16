Israel-Hezbollah war: Israel strikes Beirut after 6 days, US warns of arms supply cut, Iran appeals UN, more | 10 Points

Israel-Hezbollah War: The Israeli military has resumed its attacks on the Lebanese capital city of Beirut early today (October 16), after halting strikes for six days, AP said, citing state media reports.
The casualty count from Beirut was not yet clear, but officials said the death toll from the attacks on Qana town has risen to 15, it added. Nuhad Bustanji, a spokesperson for the first responders, said rescue efforts were still underway and the toll could rise.
(With inputs from Agencies)
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess