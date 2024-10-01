Israel-Lebanon conflict: IDF begins ’ground raids’ targeting Hezbollah, US offers support to avert Oct 7-like attacks

The Israel-Hezbollah conflict intensified on Tuesday as Israeli military said its troops have started "ground raids" in villages in southern Lebanon. Israel's military said its incursion into south Lebanon is being backed by airstrikes and artillery targeting the militant group Hezbollah "in villages close to the border" with Israel. Israeli strikes have escalated in Lebanon in recent days after the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Here's all the latest you need to know about Israel-Lebanon conflict:

1. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement early Tuesday that "in accordance with the decision of the political echelon...the IDF began limited, localized, and targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence against Hezbollah terrorist targets and infrastructure in southern Lebanon."

"These targets are located in villages close to the border and pose an immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel," the IDF said.

2. The IDF said that Operation “Northern Arrows” will continue according to the situational assessment and in parallel to combat in Gaza and in other arenas. "The IDF is continuing to operate to achieve the goals of the war and is doing everything necessary to defend the citizens of Israel and return the citizens of northern Israel to their homes," the statement read.

3. Earlier, the IDF launched a video showing "dozens of IAF aircraft" — including fighter jets and refueling aircraft — conducting strikes on military targets belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime in the areas of Ras Isa and Hudaydah in Yemen.

4. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a remark on Monday, "We are in a war for our very existence. We will unite, go hand-in-hand and defeat our enemies. The people will arise like a lion, and the Eternal One of Israel will not lie." His statement on the eve of Rosh Hashana, the New Year in Judaism.

"I would like to stand by our heroic soldiers, conscripts and reservists. While we celebrate the new year, may it be a good one, they will continue to defend our country with that same dedication, sacrifice and heroism that they have shown throughout the past year," Netanyahu said.

5. Meanwhile, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday offered support to Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for "dismantling attack infrastructure" along the border with Lebanon, after Israel launched "targeted ground raids" on Hezbollah.

"We agreed on the necessity of dismantling attack infrastructure along the border to ensure that Lebanese Hezbollah cannot conduct October 7-style attacks on Israel's northern communities," Austin said in a statement posted to social network X after speaking with Gallant.

Austin also issued a warning to Iran of "serious consequences" should it directly attack Israel in response to their attacks on the Tehran-backed militant group, AFP reported.