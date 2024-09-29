Israel Hezbollah War Updates: ‘Terror targets’ struck in Lebanon, 195 wounded, Netanyahu warns Iran | Top updates

Israel's actions against Hezbollah intensified after the killing of Hassan Nasrallah, which the US deemed justified. At the same time, Prime Minister Netanyahu warned Iran of consequences, while the UK called for an immediate ceasefire amid rising casualties

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published29 Sep 2024, 10:46 AM IST
Israel Hezbollah: The Israeli military on Sunday(local time) said that it has struck dozens of Hezbollah 'terror' targets in Lebanon in the past few hours, stated reports.

Israel and Hezbollah have been witnessing massive firing exchanges, with the latest death toll crossing 700. Yesterday, Hezbollah confirmed the death of its leader Hassan Nasrallah, which US President Joe Biden termed as a ‘measure for justice’.

Mint brings you a lowdown of what we know so far about the escalating conflict.

Israel Hezbollah: Top updates

The UK called for a ceasefire in Lebanon on Saturday. British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said he had spoken with Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

"We agreed on the need for an immediate ceasefire to bring an end to the bloodshed. A diplomatic solution is the only way to restore security and stability for the Lebanese and Israeli people," Lammy said in a post on the social media platform X.

Also Read | Hezbollah chief killed: What next for Lebanon and who will succeed Nasrallah?

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) announced today that sirens had gone off in Jerusalem after a launch from Lebanon into Israeli territory.

Israel's greatest ally, the US said that the killing of Hassan Nasrallah was justififed. His death serves as a “measure of justice" for victims of a four-decade “reign of terror,” President Joe Biden said Saturday, reported Reuters.

Nasrallah was not just another terrorist, he was the terrorist. He was the axis of the axis, the main engine of Iran's axis of evil.

After Hassan Nasrallah's death, the IDF also terminated senior Hezbollah intelligence member Hassan Khalil Yassin.

Also Read | India a ‘blessing’, Iran a ‘curse’: Israel’s Netanyahu holds two maps at UN

The Israeli forces carried out another ‘precise' operation in the Dahieh district in Beirut, targeting Yassin.

 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a warning to Iran and asserted that those who target Israel will face consequences and that no location in Iran or the Middle East is beyond 'Israel's reach'.

Also Read | Iran hides Khamenei as Israeli airstrike kills Hezbollah chief Nasrallah

According to the Lebanon Health Ministry's latest update, thirty-three people have been killed, and 195 have been wounded because of the Israeli airstrikes.

Netanyahu had further labelled Nasrallah as the “main engine of Iran's axis of evil," reported Reuters. "Nasrallah was not just another terrorist, he was the terrorist. He was the axis of the axis, the main engine of Iran's axis of evil. He and his people were the architects of the plan to destroy Israel. He was not only operated by Iran, he also frequently operated Iran," said Netanyahu.

First Published:29 Sep 2024, 10:46 AM IST
