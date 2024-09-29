Israel's actions against Hezbollah intensified after the killing of Hassan Nasrallah, which the US deemed justified. At the same time, Prime Minister Netanyahu warned Iran of consequences, while the UK called for an immediate ceasefire amid rising casualties

Israel Hezbollah: The Israeli military on Sunday(local time) said that it has struck dozens of Hezbollah 'terror' targets in Lebanon in the past few hours, stated reports.

Israel and Hezbollah have been witnessing massive firing exchanges, with the latest death toll crossing 700. Yesterday, Hezbollah confirmed the death of its leader Hassan Nasrallah, which US President Joe Biden termed as a ‘measure for justice’.

Mint brings you a lowdown of what we know so far about the escalating conflict.

Israel Hezbollah: Top updates The UK called for a ceasefire in Lebanon on Saturday. British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said he had spoken with Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

"We agreed on the need for an immediate ceasefire to bring an end to the bloodshed. A diplomatic solution is the only way to restore security and stability for the Lebanese and Israeli people," Lammy said in a post on the social media platform X.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) announced today that sirens had gone off in Jerusalem after a launch from Lebanon into Israeli territory.

Israel's greatest ally, the US said that the killing of Hassan Nasrallah was justififed. His death serves as a “measure of justice" for victims of a four-decade “reign of terror," President Joe Biden said Saturday, reported Reuters.

After Hassan Nasrallah's death, the IDF also terminated senior Hezbollah intelligence member Hassan Khalil Yassin.

The Israeli forces carried out another 'precise' operation in the Dahieh district in Beirut, targeting Yassin.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a warning to Iran and asserted that those who target Israel will face consequences and that no location in Iran or the Middle East is beyond 'Israel's reach'.

According to the Lebanon Health Ministry's latest update, thirty-three people have been killed, and 195 have been wounded because of the Israeli airstrikes.