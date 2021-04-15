OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Israel honors Pfizer chief Albert Bourla at Independence Day celebrations

Israel paid tribute to the chief executive of international drug maker Pfizer Inc. during its Independence Day celebrations Wednesday, thanking him for a partnership that has helped the country carry out one of the world's most successful coronavirus vaccination campaigns.

At Israel's main Independence Day ceremony in Jerusalem, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla delivered a recorded video message broadcast on national TV: “Together we are demonstrating that through mass vaccination we can defeat the COVID-19 pandemic and save lives."

Bourla, a son of Jewish Holocaust survivors from Greece, had reportedly been invited to attend in person as a representative of Diaspora Jewry but was unable to come.

In response to heavy lobbying from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Bourla agreed to provide Israel with enough Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines to inoculate the country of 9.3 million people. In return, Israel has agreed to share data from its campaign with Pfizer.

Israel has vaccinated over three-quarters of its adult population in just over three months.

Infection rates have plummeted, allowing the country to reopen its economy in recent weeks.

Although Israel has come under some criticism for not sharing more of its vaccine supplies with the Palestinians, its vaccination campaign is widely seen as a success.

“We have shown that there is a path back to normal, and that definitely is something the entire world can celebrate," Bourla said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Passengers standing in a queue at India’s busiest airport, New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGIA),Premium Premium

Covid-19 impact: No food service on domestic flights under 2 hours from today

1 min read . 08:21 AM IST
FILE PHOTO: Vials with a sticker reading, 'COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only' and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson & Johnson logo. Premium Premium

South Africa accuses J&J of unreasonable covid-19 vaccine demands

2 min read . 08:06 AM IST
A view of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Premium Premium

Delhi govt lets pvt hospitals named 'COVID facilities' for non-COVID patients

1 min read . 07:30 AM IST
A health worker assists a patient at a makeshift quarantine facility in New Delhi.bloombergPremium Premium

DDMA bars 'unnecessary interactions' among depts, agencies of Delhi govt

1 min read . 07:25 AM IST

The video was shown during celebrations at Mt. Herzl, a compound that includes Israel's national cemetery.

The ceremony included musical performances and the lighting of symbolic torches by people recognized for their contributions to society.

The evening celebrations began the transition from Israeli Memorial Day, a solemn day honoring fallen soldiers and victims of militant attacks, to the joy surrounding Israel's 73rd anniversary of independence.

The celebrations continue Thursday, when millions of Israelis are expected to flock to beaches and parks for picnics and barbecues and while the air force performs flyovers across the country.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout