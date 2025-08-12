Israel in talks with South Sudan to relocate Gaza’s Palestinians: Report; Netanyahu pushes ‘voluntary migration’ vision

Israel is holding discussions with South Sudan about relocating Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to the East African nation, The Associated Press reported citing six people familiar with the matter.

Netanyahu pushes ‘voluntary migration’ vision Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the plan aligns with US President Donald Trump’s vision to relocate much of Gaza’s population. Netanyahu has referred to the effort as “voluntary migration”.

But Palestinians, rights groups, and much of the international community have condemned the proposals as a blueprint for forcible expulsion in violation of international law.

Camps in South Sudan under discussion Joe Szlavik, founder of a US lobbying firm working with South Sudan, said he was briefed on the talks and confirmed that “an Israeli delegation plans to visit” to assess potential camp locations. He added that Israel would likely finance makeshift camps for Palestinians.

Edmund Yakani, head of a South Sudanese civil society group, said he had also been informed of the discussions. “South Sudan should not become a dumping ground for people,” Yakani warned. “And it should not accept to take people as negotiating chips to improve relations.”

Egypt pushes back Egypt, which borders Gaza, is lobbying South Sudan against accepting Palestinians. Two Egyptian officials said they have known for months about Israel’s outreach to Juba. They fear any relocation plan could spur an influx of refugees into Egyptian territory.

South Sudan’s motives South Sudan is also seeking to persuade the Trump administration to lift a travel ban and remove sanctions on some of its elites. The country has previously accepted individuals deported by the US, a move seen as an attempt to curry favor in Washington.

From Gaza’s ruins to another conflict zone While some Palestinians might want to leave Gaza temporarily to escape war and near-famine conditions, most reject permanent resettlement. They fear Israel would never allow them to return, paving the way for annexation and Jewish settlement expansion in Gaza.