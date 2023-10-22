Israel Intensifies Gaza Bombing, Targets West Bank Militants With Airstrike
Strikes on three fronts were stepped up while humanitarian agencies warned that aid deliveries to Gaza fell far short of what is needed to support the enclave’s more than two million residents.
Israel intensified its bombing of targets on three fronts, including a rare airstrike in the West Bank, as Palestinian casualties mounted and the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip deepened.
