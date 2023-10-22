Israel Intensifies Gaza Bombing, Targets West Bank Militants With Airstrike

Strikes on three fronts were stepped up while humanitarian agencies warned that aid deliveries to Gaza fell far short of what is needed to support the enclave’s more than two million residents.

Israel intensified its bombing of targets on three fronts, including a rare airstrike in the West Bank, as Palestinian casualties mounted and the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip deepened. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Israeli military struck a mosque compound in the West Bank’s city of Jenin that it said was being used by militants to plan attacks. It was one of few airstrikes since 2006 in the West Bank, where the Israeli military has recently tended to rely on ground troops to conduct raids, which have escalated in the past few years.

About 90 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel, with two people killed in the Jenin airstrike, according to Palestinian Authority’s official news agency. The Israeli military said it has arrested more than 450 Hamas operatives in the West Bank. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Airstrikes continued in Gaza overnight. Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said the military continues to urge Gazans in the northern part of the strip, where Israel is increasing its bombing campaign ahead of an expected ground assault, to move south. Israel has also struck the southern part of the strip in recent days, including a residential building in the Rafah area, killing 16 people, according to the United Nations.

Hagari said the strikes on Hamas and other targets are intended to lower threats and lay the groundwork for the next phase of war.

Israel also struck a target in southern Lebanon, where it says militants were attempting to launch antitank missiles at the Israeli side of the border. Skirmishes between Israel and Hezbollah, an Iran-backed ally of Hamas, along the Israel-Lebanon border have displaced thousands of residents on both sides as people seek shelter from the crossfire. The U.S. designates Hamas and Hezbollah as terrorist organizations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A limited amount of humanitarian aid reached the Gaza Strip over the weekend for the first time since Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack and the ensuing Israeli bombardment of the enclave.

Egyptian officials said 20 trucks filled with medical supplies, as well as some food and bottled water, crossed into Gaza before Egypt closed the border again. Humanitarian agencies warned that Saturday’s aid deliveries fell far short of what is needed to sustain Gaza’s more than two million residents, about 1.4 million of whom have been displaced from their homes in the current war, according to the U.N.

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said Saturday that about 4,385 Palestinians—including nearly 1,760 children—have been killed in Gaza, though U.S. officials and some experts have disputed that total. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The U.S. deployed an antiballistic missile defense system and several Patriot missile battalions to the Middle East amid drone attacks on U.S. bases and warships in Iraq and Syria. U.S. officials said that they suspected Iran-backed proxy militias were responsible for the attacks, and that the U.S. military shot down missiles this past week that may have been bound for Israel.

Hamas on Friday released two hostages, an American mother and daughter, who were both visiting family in Israel at the time of Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke Saturday with Qatar’s prime minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, to thank him for Qatar’s assistance in securing the Americans’ release.

Blinken said Friday that 10 Americans were still unaccounted for, some of whom are believed to be among the roughly 200 remaining hostages captured by Hamas earlier this month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hamas fighters killed more than 1,400 people in Israel, and citizens of more than 40 countries were killed or went missing during the attacks two weeks ago, according to the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

