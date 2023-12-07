Israel intensifies ground attack in southern Gaza in war against Hamas. Is anywhere safe in the besieged enclave?
Israel's Defense Forces have intensified their attack on Southern Gaza after peace talks fell through with Hamas fighters. Palestinians have questioned the Israeli decision to step up bombing in the besieged enclave’s south, which was declared a safe zone when the war began about two months ago.
Is Israel manifesting another Nakba? As the ground offensive by Benjamin Netanyahu's Israel intensifies, this time on Southern Gaza, Palestinians ask ‘is anywhere safe?'
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message