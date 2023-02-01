Israel intercepts rocket fired from Gaza: Army report
There were no reports of casualties or damage from the launch, which was not immediately claimed by any armed group in the Israeli-blockaded Palestinian territory
Israel intercepted a rocket fired from Gaza Wednesday, the army said, in the latest outbreak of unrest that came a day after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged calm during a visit to the region.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×