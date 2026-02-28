Israel Iran attack LIVE Updates: Israel announces ‘preventive strike’ on Iran; US is involved, says report

Israel's defence ministry announced Saturday it had launched a "preemptive strike" on Iran as sirens sounded in Jerusalem and people across the country received phone alerts about an "extremely serious" threat.

Key highlights:

1. The United States is participating in the Israeli strikes against Iran, sources told the Associated Press.

2. Iran airspace has been closed.

3. Israel warned of the “possibility of missiles being launched toward the State of Israel.”

