Israel Iran attack LIVE Updates: Israel announces ‘preventive strike’ on Iran; US is involved, says report

Israel's defence ministry announced Saturday it had launched a "preemptive strike" on Iran as sirens sounded in Jerusalem and people across the country received phone alerts about an "extremely serious" threat.
1. The United States is participating in the Israeli strikes against Iran, sources told the Associated Press.
2. Iran airspace has been closed.
3. Israel warned of the “possibility of missiles being launched toward the State of Israel.”
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on Israel-Iran news.
The Israel Defence Forces said, “In the last few minutes, sirens were sounded all throughout Israel, with an advance instruction alert directly to cellular devices to stay within proximity to protected spaces.”
“This is a proactive alert to prepare the public for the possibility of missiles being launched toward the State of Israel. The IDF emphasizes that the public is requested to stay in proximity to protected spaces,” it added.
The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said in a statement on Saturday: “Following a situational assessment, it was determined that as of today (Saturday), at 08:00, immediate changes will be made to the Home Front Command Guidelines.”
“As part of the changes, it was decided to shift all areas of the country from Full Activity to Essential Activity.”
“The guidelines include: a prohibition on educational activities, gatherings, and workplaces, except for essential sectors.”
“The public is required to follow the guidelines published on the official Home Front Command channels.”
“Full guidelines will be updated on the National Emergency Portal and the Home Front Command app.”
Here's a video showing visuals of the aftermath of the strike in Iran as a plume of smoke billows into the sky.
Sources told the Associated Press that the United States is participating in the Israeli strikes against Iran.
The attack by Israel on Iran comes as the United States has assembled a vast fleet of fighter jets and warships in the region to try to pressure Iran into a deal over its nuclear program.
According to the Associated Press, Israel launched a daylight attack Saturday on Iran's capital. The apparent strike happened near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, it added.
"The State of Israel has launched a preemptive strike against Iran. Defence Minister Israel Katz has declared a special and immediate state of emergency throughout the country," read a statement from his Israeli ministry.