Israel Iran attack: Donald Trump says 'unconditional surrender' is when Iran...

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that his demand for Iran's "unconditional surrender" could mean the complete destruction of the regime's military capabilities.

He told Axios in a phone interview, "Unconditional surrender could be that [the Iranians] announce it. But it could also be when they can't fight any longer because they don't have anyone or anything to fight with."

Advertisement

His statement came after he ruled out any deal with Iran. In a post on TRUTH social media earlier, he called for Iran's "unconditional surrender" saying, “There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!”

He also suggested appointment of "great and acceptable leaders" in Iran and pledged that the US and its allies would help rebuild the country and make it prosperous after the war.

Advertisement

"After that, and the selection of a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s), we, and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners, will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction, making it economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before," Trump posted on social media.

The US President said, "IRAN WILL HAVE A GREAT FUTURE. “MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA!).” Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP"

What does 'unconditional surrender' mean? Why Trump laid out his own explanation for the phrase, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Fox News that "unconditional surrender" means Trump determining "that Iran can no longer pose a threat to the US and our troops in the Middle East.

Advertisement

According to Axios, Leavitt also listed the US' objectives as destroying Iran's navy, eliminating its ballistic missile threat, ensuring it cannot obtain a nuclear weapon and weakening its regional proxies.

Trump said in a press conference on Friday, “...Their army is gone. Their Navy is gone. Their communications are gone. Their leaders are gone. Two sets of their leaders are gone. They're down to their third set. Their air forces are wiped out entirely...They have 32 ships. All 32 are at the bottom of the ocean...”

Mediation efforts Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian wrote on X that "some countries have begun mediation efforts" to stop the war.

Advertisement

"Let's be clear: we are committed to lasting peace in the region yet we have no hesitation in defending our nation's dignity & sovereignty. Mediation should address those who underestimated the Iranian people and ignited this conflict," he wrote.