Israel, Iran confirm ceasefire announced by President Trump: ‘Achieved war goals against Iran,’ says Netanyahu

Iran-Israel Ceasefire: Israel and Iran confirmed a ceasefire on Tuesday following nearly two weeks of military action. The announcement came hours after US President Donald Trump announced an imminent ceasefire between the two nations on Truth Social.

Israel has agreed to Trump's proposal for a ceasefire with Iran after it achieved its goal of removing Tehran's nuclear and ballistic missile threat, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Israel thanks President Trump and the United States for their support in defence and their participation in eliminating the Iranian nuclear threat,” the statement said.

Trump Announcement on Truth Social Trump announced on Monday night (local time) that Israel and Iran have agreed to a ‘complete and total ceasefire’ to be phased in over 24 hours. Trump's announcement on Truth Social came several hours after Iran launched a missile attack on a US air base in Qatar, retaliating for the American bombing of its three nuclear sites a day before.

“In light of the achievement of the operation's goals, and in full coordination with President Trump, Israel agreed to the President's proposal for a mutual ceasefire,” the statement from the Israeli Prime Minister's office added.

Before the two nations confirmed, President Trump wrote on social media that the ceasefire between Israel and Iran is now in effect. “PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT!” he said.

The Israeli military’s chief spokesman, Brig. Gen Effie Defrin said in a televised statement that the military and air force would remain on high alert for any violations of the ceasefire, the New York Times reported.

Ceasefire comes into effect: Iran Iranian state television reported that the ceasefire went into effect at 7:30 AM, but Iranian officials have not commented since Trump’s announcement.

Earlier, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said on Tuesday morning that as of now, there is ‘no agreement’ on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations with Israel.

However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people, Iran has no intention to continue its response afterwards, Araghchi said. The Iranian minister also thanked the Armed Forces for defending the ‘dear country’ to the last drop of their blood.

“The final decision on the cessation of our military operations will be made later,” Araghchi said.

The US said on Sunday that the country's military “obliterated” Iran's main nuclear sites using 14 bunker-buster bombs, more than two dozen Tomahawk missiles and over 125 military aircraft.

The strikes marked an escalation in the Middle Eastern conflict, with Israel beginning to strike Iran on 13 June. Israeli strikes on Iran have so far killed at least 950 people, wounded 3,450 others, the news agency AP quoted a human rights group as saying on Sunday.