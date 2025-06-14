'Death to Dictator': Explosions heard near Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's residence as Israel, Iran conflict intensifies

As the conflict between Israel and Iran intensified on Saturday, a video purportedly showed intense air defence activities in Tehran's Moniriyeh, near the residence of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and the country's presidential office.

The video of the explosion was shared by Iranian media. Mint could not ascertain the authenticity of the video.

According to Iran International, eyewitnesses in Iran said explosions were heard around midnight Friday and into early Saturday near Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s compound and President Masoud Pezeshkian's office.

Israel-Iran conflict Iran launched new missile barrage against Israel on Saturday, a day after Israel launched "targeted" attacks across Iran. Dozens of rockets were fired by Iran in its latest barrage, the Israeli military said. Some were intercepted, said the Israel Defense Forces, though it did not specify how many.

Al-Arabiya reported that two people have been killed and some 90 were injured in Iran's missile attacks against Israel.

Meanwhile, Israel continued its airstrikes in Tehran and Isfahan as several videos reportedly showed. Multiple explosions hit areas in Hakimiyeh and Tehranpars neighborhoods in eastern Tehran, according to videos obtained by Iran International.

A video also showed a huge explosion at an airbase in Tehran's Mehrabad Airport.

"Iranian air defenses in Isfahan are attempting to shoot down Israeli projectiles amid a new wave of airstrikes hitting several parts of Iran, including Tehran," Iran International reported.

While Israel’s ongoing military operation against Iran is code-named “Rising Lion”, that of Iran's attack on Israel is called 'True Promise 3 operation'.

'Death to the Dictator' Amid the pandemoinium, Tehran residents are chanting 'Death to the Dictator' and 'Death to Khamenei' from rooftops in parts of the Iranian capital, Iran International reported on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei promised retaliation for the Israeli strikes in a recorded address to the country, coinciding with Iranian missiles being launched towards Israel.

Khamenei said the military was ready to respond.