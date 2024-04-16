Israel-Iran conflict: Qatar Air, Lufthansa resume services; Air India halts Tel Aviv flights till April 20 | Top updates
Israel-Iran conflict: Amid the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, several airlines' operations remain suspended. However, a few of them including Qatar Airways and Lufthansa have resumed services.
After suspending flight operations in several parts of the Middle East owing to Iran's air attack on Israel, many airlines are preparing to begin flight services in the region.
