Israel-Iran war: New Supreme Leader to be appointed soon? Trump says he'll choose a leader who...

Israel-Iran war: Ayatollah Mozaffari, a member of Iran’s Assembly of Experts, reportedly expressed hope that a session to choose the country’s next supreme leader will take place within the next 24 hours.

According to Iran International, Mozaffari also stressed that no official meeting has yet been held and no decision has been made.

Informed sources earlier told Iran International that the Assembly of Experts' meeting to announce Mojtaba Khamenei as the new leader was held on Saturday, with at least 14 members boycotting the session.

Mojtaba Khamanei is the son of former Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei — who was killed in the US-Israeli joint strikes against Iran on February 28.

Saturday's meeting reportedly took place after the Assembly’s session on Friday — convened to present the candidate favoured by the Revolutionary Guard — was left unfinished due to concerns over a possible US and Israeli attack.

Iran’s Assembly of Experts, which is a council of 88 clerics, is responsible for choosing the next Supreme Leader of Iran, but it remains unclear how it will do so during the conflict with the United States and Israel.

Trump says he'll choose a leader who... US President Donald Trump reiterated Saturday that he wants to be involved in the selection of Iran’s next leader, saying he doesn’t “want to come back every 10 years.”

When asked about choosing Iran's next leader, Trump told reporters, according to the CNN and Iran International, “We don't want to come back every 5 years or every 10 years and do this [war]. So, we want to pick a president that's not going to be leading their country into a war.”

Earlier, Trump had said he believes he should have a role in selecting Iran's Supreme Leader, as the United States and Israel continued their attacks on Iran.

He also suggested that Mojtaba Khamenei, son of assassinated supreme leader Ali Khamenei, as the next leader was "unacceptable."

"They are wasting their time. Khamenei's son is a lightweight. I have to be involved in the appointment, like with Delcy [Rodriguez] in Venezuela," Trump told Axios.

According to the report, Trump said he refuses to accept a new Iranian leader who would continue Khamenei's policies, which he said would force the US back to war "in five years."