Israel-Iran Crisis: Benjamin Netanyahu says ready to respond, US moves troops to Middle East & more | Top 10 Updates
Israel-Iran Tensions: Iran has launched multiple drones and missiles at Israel and the latter says it is ready to respond 'defensively and offensively. As tensions in the region rise, we take a look at the top 10 developments in the Iran-Israel crisis.
Israel-Iran Tensions: Iran on April 13 launched a drone attack against Israel, which it blames for an attack on its embassy in Damascus (Syria). This marks the first wave of direct military assault amid high-strung tensions between Israel and Iran, raising alarms for a wider regional conflict.