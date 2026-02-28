Alert flyers! Iran, Iraq, Israel close airspace as Tel Aviv, US launch joint attack on Tehran — What to know

Airports in Israel, Iran and Iraq have been impacted as the countries have closed their airspace following Israel's airstrikes on Tehran, Bloomberg reported today.

Indian aviation major Air India said that its Delhi-Tel Aviv flight has been diverted to Mumbai amid closure of the Israeli airspace, Reuters reported. It also cited carrier IndiGo say that the airline is “closely monitoring regional updates” concerning Iran and its airspace.

The United States and Israel are conducting “major” joint “combat operations” in Tehran, US President Donald Trump said today. This comes amid escalating tensions between the countries and after Trump built up his armada in the region.

WATCH: Donald Trump announces joint strike on Iran, calls on citizens to overthrow Khamenei

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government said the strikes are “preventive”, the Bloomberg report added.

Over the past two years, airspaces over the middle east have been shut down several times amid escalating tension and attacks in the region, the report noted. In order to avoid crossfire, airlines have been forced to cancel profitable routes and spend more on jet fuel as they divert services to more safer skies.

Israel closes airspace According to the Bloomberg report, Israel’s ministry of transport informed that it has closed its airspace on Saturday (28 February) after security developments and asked citizens to stay away from airports.

The Israeli Airports Authority has said that the country's airspace “as soon as the security situation allows”, Reuters said. The ministry of transport added that it will alert passengers 24 hours before flights can resume, as per Bloomberg.

Iran shuts down airspace amid strikes from Israel AP reported that the Iranian government has also shut down its airspace following the attacks.

The strikes come even as tensions between the US and Iran are at all-time high amid negotiations over Iran's nuclear programme. And while both sides said talks are ongoing, Trump built up a heavy armada to the middle east, including a second wave of aircraft carrier to Israeli waters.

Iraq shuts airspace as Israel launches strike on Iran A Reuters report added that the Iraq transport ministry on Saturday said that it has also closed its national airspace after Israel's “pre-emptive attack” against Iran.

The Bloomberg report further noted that a similar situation occurred last year, after Israel struck Qatar and the surrounding countries closed down their airspace, creating havoc for international airlines. Tens of thousands of passengers in the region were stranded, throwing operations at Doha airport into chaos.

Middle east crisis: What we know so far… The Russian transport ministry has directed national carriers to suspend flights to Israel and Iran.

Reuters reported that the Russian ministry said it had in cooperation with the Rosaviatsiya aviation watchdog kept alternative flight routes ready to ensure safe flights to the Persian Gulf countries. “Flight times will increase due to the longer distances,” it added.

Kuwait's aviation authority has also suspended all flights to Iran until further notice, the state news agency reported.