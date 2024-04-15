LIVE UPDATES

Israel-Iran Tensions LIVE Updates: US, allies destroyed over 80 drones, missiles from Iran and Yemen, says Pentagon

1 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2024, 07:27 AM IST

Israel-Iran Conflict: Iran fired over 300 drones and missiles at Israel in a retaliatory attack on April 13. Tehran claims this was in response to Israel's alleged attack on its consulate in Damascus, Syria on April 1.