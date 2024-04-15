Israel-Iran Conflict: The United States' Pentagon in a statement on April 14 said that it destroyed over 80 one-way attack uncrewed aerial vehicles (OWA UAV) and at least six ballistic missiles fired at Israel by Iran, PTI reported.
Almost all Iranian launches were shot down by Israeli, US and allied forces before reaching their targets. US Central Command (US CENTCOM) forces and European Command destroyers on April 13 and 14 successfully engaged and destroyed more than 80 UAVs originating from Iran and Yemen, the media release said.
“This includes a ballistic missile on its launcher vehicle and seven UAVs destroyed on the ground in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen prior to their launch," the US CENTCOM added.
Iran fired over 300 drones and missiles at Israel in a retaliatory attack on April 13. Tehran claims this was in response to Israel's alleged attack on its consulate in Damascus, Syria on April 1.
Israeli minister Benny Gantz on April 14 said that the country will exact a price from Iran when the time is right. Reacting to the Iranian drone and missile attack, Gantz in an official statement said, “We will build a regional coalition and exact the price from Iran in the fashion and timing that is right for us."
The US, the UK, France and Jordan worked together to thwart Iran's retaliatory drone and missile attack on Israel on April 13. The US and the UK officially confirmed their role in helping Israel thwart Iran's attack on civilians — the US in a Pentagon release and the UK via British PM Rishi Sunak's video message on social media which also criticised Iran's attack on Israel as a “dangerous and unnecessary escalation". Meanwhile, Jordan's air defences downed dozens of Iranian weapons that entered through their airspace, as per a Reuters report. France's participation was confirmed by Israeli military spokesperson R Adm Daniel Hagari. He was reported by the Guardian saying: “France has very good technology, jets, radar – and I know they were contributing in patrolling airspace."
Hamas has presented the Israeli government with a new ceasefire deal amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza, ANI reported citing local papers. As per the new proposal, Hamas has said that it will only release the 129 Israeli hostages taken on October 7 after the completion of a six-week ceasefire, according to Haaretz. The proposal also demands the retreat of Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) from all urban areas for six weeks and the allowing of Gazans to return north, as per The Times of Israel. Hamas has said it will use the six weeks to track all hostages and ascertain their condition.
Another demand states that for every civilian hostage released Israel releases 30 Palestinian prisoners, and for every captive soldier released Israel releases 50 Palestinian prisoners — 30 of them serving life sentences. The new demand is much steeper that Hamas' earlier demand for a 3:1 prisoner to hostage exchange, which Israel had termed as “delusional", The Times of Israel added.
