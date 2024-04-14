Iran launched an unprecedented direct attack against Israel early on Sunday morning amid rapidly escalating regional tensions. The Benjamin Netanyahu-led country claimed that it had thwarted 99% of the incoming missiles (170 drones, more than 30 cruise missiles and more than 120 ballistic missiles) and suffered minimal casualties.

The United Nations Security Council will meet on Sunday after Israel requested the council condemn Iran's attack on Israel and designate the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organization. Meanwhile leaders from the G7 grouping will hold a video conference meeting on Sunday afternoon to discuss the strikes.

