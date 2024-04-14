Israel 'successfully' blocks unprecedented missile attack from Iran, G7 leaders set to hold meeting | 10 points
Israel faced a direct attack from Iran, managing to intercept 99% of the missiles. UN Security Council to meet as Israel seeks condemnation for the attack and to brand Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps as terrorists. G7 leaders to hold video conference to address the escalating tensions.
Iran launched an unprecedented direct attack against Israel early on Sunday morning amid rapidly escalating regional tensions. The Benjamin Netanyahu-led country claimed that it had thwarted 99% of the incoming missiles (170 drones, more than 30 cruise missiles and more than 120 ballistic missiles) and suffered minimal casualties.