Israel 'successfully' blocks unprecedented missile attack from Iran, G7 leaders set to hold meeting | 10 points

Israel 'successfully' blocks unprecedented missile attack from Iran, G7 leaders set to hold meeting | 10 points

Anwesha Mitra

Israel faced a direct attack from Iran, managing to intercept 99% of the missiles. UN Security Council to meet as Israel seeks condemnation for the attack and to brand Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps as terrorists. G7 leaders to hold video conference to address the escalating tensions.

Demonstrators wave Iranian and Palestinian flags as they gather in front of the British Embassy in Tehran on April 14

Iran launched an unprecedented direct attack against Israel early on Sunday morning amid rapidly escalating regional tensions. The Benjamin Netanyahu-led country claimed that it had thwarted 99% of the incoming missiles (170 drones, more than 30 cruise missiles and more than 120 ballistic missiles) and suffered minimal casualties.

The United Nations Security Council will meet on Sunday after Israel requested the council condemn Iran's attack on Israel and designate the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organization. Meanwhile leaders from the G7 grouping will hold a video conference meeting on Sunday afternoon to discuss the strikes.

