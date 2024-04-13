Israel-Iran Tensions: Is missile attack from Tehran imminent? Here's what escalation of ‘shadow war’ could look like
Tensions between Iran and Israel are escalating after a deadly airstrike on April 1. Western governments are closely monitoring the situation, with potential scenarios including a drone and missile strike or closure of a shipping route.
Tensions between Iran and Israel may soon escalate into a direct confrontation following a deadly airstrike on April 1. Tehran had vowed retaliatory action after a suspected Israeli attack on its embassy in Syria killed several people — including two top Iranian generals. The situation is being closely monitored by Western governments and many countries have already issued travel advisories and warnings for citizens currently in the Middle East. The details of a possible Iranian attack however remain elusive. Potential scenarios include an unprecedented drone and missile strike on Israeli territory or even the closure of a crucial shipping route.