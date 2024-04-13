Hello User
Israel-Iran Tensions: Is missile attack from Tehran imminent? Here's what escalation of 'shadow war' could look like

Israel-Iran Tensions: Is missile attack from Tehran imminent? Here's what escalation of ‘shadow war’ could look like

Anwesha Mitra

Tensions between Iran and Israel are escalating after a deadly airstrike on April 1. Western governments are closely monitoring the situation, with potential scenarios including a drone and missile strike or closure of a shipping route.

Iranians burn an Israeli flag during a rally marking Quds Day and the funeral of members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps who were killed in a suspected Israeli airstrike on the Iranian embassy complex in the Syrian capital Damascus

Tensions between Iran and Israel may soon escalate into a direct confrontation following a deadly airstrike on April 1. Tehran had vowed retaliatory action after a suspected Israeli attack on its embassy in Syria killed several people — including two top Iranian generals. The situation is being closely monitored by Western governments and many countries have already issued travel advisories and warnings for citizens currently in the Middle East. The details of a possible Iranian attack however remain elusive. Potential scenarios include an unprecedented drone and missile strike on Israeli territory or even the closure of a crucial shipping route.

Iranian officials including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei have repeatedly threatened to “slap" Israel for the Syria strike. While there is no clear timeline for such an attack, US President Joe Biden said on Friday that a strike against Israel was likely to occur "sooner rather than later". The Israeli military has issued stern statements of preparedness this week while citizens continued with their normal lives amid a lingering cloud of concern.

“Iran will bear the consequences for choosing to escalate the situation any further. Israel is on high alert. We have increased our readiness to protect Israel from further Iranian aggression. We are also prepared to respond. The Israel Defense Forces is prepared for all scenarios and will take the necessary steps together with our allies to protect the people of Israel," said IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari.

