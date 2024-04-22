Israel-Iran: US may sanction Israeli unit over West Bank abuses, Joe Biden denounces campus ‘anti-semitism’ | 10 points
Israel-Iran Conflict: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu reacted angrily to the possibility of a sanction on a military unit deployed in the West Bank, calling it “the height of absurdity”.
Israel-Iran Conflict: The United States may soon impose sanctions on an Israeli military unit for its alleged human rights abuses in the occupied West Bank, as per an AFP report.
