Iron Shield: The Israeli operation that struck down 300 Iranian ‘killer drones, ballistic missiles’
Israeli defence system includes short-range ‘Iron Dome’ system, mid-range David's Sling and long-range Arrow-2 and Arrow-3 missiles
Israel has revealed the name of the operation consisting multi-layered defence shield that blocked Iran's mass drone and missile attack on the its territory. As many as 300 Iranian “killer drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles" were launched at the Israeli territory overnight. In operation ‘Iron Shield’, Israel says it intercepted 99 per cent of the Iranian drones and missiles with the help of its allies.