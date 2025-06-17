Israel, Iran news LIVE: US races to bring Iran to negotiation as Netanyahu says killing Khamenei would ‘end conflict’

Israel, Iran attack news LIVE: Israel and Iran exchanged missile fire for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday, June 17, as US President Donald Trump, who left G7 Summit ahead in urgency, issued a stark warning to Tehran residents to “immediately evacuate”. Anticipating Israeli hostility towards Iran to continue but without offering further details.

Despite mounting international pressure to de-escalate, Iran and Israel appeared determined to continue the barrage that began Friday, when Israel launched a sweeping wave of airstrikes on Iranian nuclear and military sites.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asserted that Israel was changing the face of the Middle East and eliminating Iran's security leadership “one after the other”. He has also not ruled out the possibility of eliminating Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, saying it's going to “end the conflict”.

Stay with Mint for Israel, Iran attack news LIVE updates.