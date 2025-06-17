Israel, Iran news LIVE: US races to bring Iran to negotiation as Netanyahu says killing Khamenei would ‘end conflict’

Israel, Iran attack news LIVE: Israel and Iran exchanged missile fire for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday, June 17, as US President Donald Trump, who left G7 Summit ahead in urgency, issued a stark warning to Tehran residents to “immediately evacuate”. Anticipating Israeli hostility towards Iran to continue but without offering further details.
Despite mounting international pressure to de-escalate, Iran and Israel appeared determined to continue the barrage that began Friday, when Israel launched a sweeping wave of airstrikes on Iranian nuclear and military sites.
Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asserted that Israel was changing the face of the Middle East and eliminating Iran's security leadership “one after the other”. He has also not ruled out the possibility of eliminating Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, saying it's going to “end the conflict”.
Embassy of India in Iran asks all Indian nationals who are in Tehran and not in touch with the Embassy to contact the Embassy immediately and provide their location and contact numbers.
The contact numbers are +989010144557, +989128109115 and +989128109109
Israel, Iran attack news LIVE: The Indian embassy in Iran has issued an update for all Indian nationals who have left Tehran given the situation. In a post, it said, “All Indian nationals and PIOs (Persons of Indian Origin) who can move out of Tehran using their own resources, are advised to move to a safe location outside the City.”
As Israel and Iran continue bombarding each other with drones and missiles, the White House is now discussing with Iran possibility of a meeting between the US envoy, Steve Witkooff, and Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi to get the latter on the negociating table.
The United States and Iran had engaged in several rounds of indirect talks on Tehran's nuclear programme in recent weeks, but Iran said after the start of Israel's campaign that it would not negotiate while under attack.
