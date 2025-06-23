Israel-Iran war LIVE: IDF strikes 6 regime airports, confirms Fordow attack; Khamenei asks Putin for more help

Israel-Iran war LIVE: The escalating conflict between Israel and Iran showed no signs of easing, with the war between the decade-long foes reaching its 11th day on Monday (June 23), with the Israeli military confirming fresh strikes near Fordow nuclear facility, in an attempt to “obstruct access” to it.

Following Israel' strikes as part of ‘Operation Rising Lion’ on June 13, the situation grew more volatile over the weekend when US warplanes, dropped multiple 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs on three Iranian nuclear facilities. US President Donald Trump called the attack a “complete obliteration” of Iran’s nuclear program.

Iran, meanwhile, has vowed a forceful response, with officials in Tehran condemning the US airstrikes as " brutal aggression".

