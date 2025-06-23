Live Updates

Israel-Iran war LIVE: IDF strikes 6 regime airports, confirms Fordow attack; Khamenei asks Putin for more help

  • Israel-Iran war LIVE: IDF confirmed attacking  Fordow to ‘obstruct access’ and also struck 6 regime airports. Reportedly, Ayatollah Khamenei has asked for more help from Russia after the biggest US military action against the nation since the 1979 revolution.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated23 Jun 2025, 05:33 PM IST
Israel-Iran war LIVE: IDF strikes 6 regime airports, confirms Fordow attack; Khamenei asks Putin for more help(via REUTERS)

Israel-Iran war LIVE: The escalating conflict between Israel and Iran showed no signs of easing, with the war between the decade-long foes reaching its 11th day on Monday (June 23), with the Israeli military confirming fresh strikes near Fordow nuclear facility, in an attempt to “obstruct access” to it.

Also Read: Did Iran outsmart United States? Iran may have moved 400 kg uranium before the strikes; American officials uncertain

Following Israel' strikes as part of ‘Operation Rising Lion’ on June 13, the situation grew more volatile over the weekend when US warplanes, dropped multiple 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs on three Iranian nuclear facilities. US President Donald Trump called the attack a “complete obliteration” of Iran’s nuclear program. 

Iran, meanwhile, has vowed a forceful response, with officials in Tehran condemning the US airstrikes as " brutal aggression".

23 Jun 2025, 05:32 PM IST

Israel-Iran war: Iran ‘determined to push back’ says top govt official

Israel-Iran war: Speaking to Al Jazeera, Iran's deputy minister of foreign affairs for education and research, Saeed Khatibzadeh said that Iran is “very much determined to push back” the “unjust” and “unprovoked” Israeli attacks.

23 Jun 2025, 05:14 PM IST

Israel-Iran war: Israel attacks 6 regime airports

Israel-Iran war: IDF confirms attacking six of Iran regime airports across western, central, and eastern Iran, destroying runways, underground hangars, refueling aircraft, F-14, F-5 and AH-1 aircraft.

23 Jun 2025, 04:48 PM IST

Israel-Iran war: Did Iran outsmart US in the attack?

Israel-Iran war: Although damage was reported at targeted sites, evidence suggests Iran moved uranium before strikes. Read here

23 Jun 2025, 04:45 PM IST

Israel-Iran war: Israel confirms attack near Fordow

Israel-Iran war: Israel’s military, in a statement, confirmed it carried out an attack to “disrupt access routes” to the Fordow nuclear site that was hit by the US on Saturday

23 Jun 2025, 04:25 PM IST

Israel-Iran war: 13 children killed in Israeli air strikes so far, says Iran

Israel-Iran war: Iran's health ministry said that so far, 13 children have been killed in the Israeli air strikes

23 Jun 2025, 04:16 PM IST

Israel-Iran war: After Fordow; Evin Prison under attack

Israel-Iran war: Israel strikes Tehran's notorious Evin Prison 

