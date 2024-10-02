Iran launched at least 180 missiles at Israel on Tuesday evening. The fresh round of attacks came in response to Israel's recent attacks in Lebanon, which included a significant airstrike that killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and the deployment of ground forces across the border. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Israel-Iran war news LIVE In the wake of growing instability in the region, the Indian Embassy in Israel advised Indians to stay “vigilant and adhere to safety protocols

While speaking to Times Now, Anil Gour from Israel's Kibbutz said, “We got warning from the local government that we have to be careful with our location in the next half an hour because Iran will be attacking us. They warned to be nearby shelter and not be outside the home." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He further told the daily, “After 20 minutes, we thought Iran can do nothing but they sent about 180 missiles in Israel. We were in the shelfter for more than half an hour. Once the warning was finished, we went outside normally on the road."

India cautions nationals In the wake of growing instability in the region, the Indian Embassy in Israel advised Indians to stay “vigilant and adhere to safety protocols." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Embassy also shared the emergency contact numbers of its officials so that Indians could contact them in case of any trouble during the present situation.

“Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel within the country and stay close to safety shelters. The embassy is closely monitoring the situation and remains in regular touch with Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of all our nationals," the Indian Embassy in Israel shared in a post on X.