‘Israel is taking good care of Indian guests...’: Ambassador Azar says Tev Aviv is in constant contact with MEA

‘Israel is taking good care of Indian guests...’: Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, said that his country is in “constant contact” with the Ministry of External Affairs of India over the evacuation of Indian nationals amid the escalation of military confrontation between Israel and Iran.

In an interview with news agencies, Azar said Israel is taking good care of all these residents, including guest workers and, of course, “our Indian guests”.

“We have enough shelters around the country, and those who wish to leave, we coordinate their departure with MEA in Delhi,” he said on the evacuation of Indians residing in Israel amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.

He added that “whatever message we get from the Indian government, we take it very seriously” to ensure the safety of all Indian citizens.

“We are in constant contact with the MEA, on all subjects that have to do with the evacuation of civilians. We've been cooperating since the beginning of the war, and this cooperation continues,” Azar said.

The Ambassador said that the Indian Embassy in Israel is also doing “a pretty good job” of working with Israeli authorities. “I'm sure that both those who stay and those who leave do so in a safe way.”

The Indian Embassy in Israel has been issuing advisories since the start of the conflict, urging Indian nationals there to take adequate precautions.

As the military confrontation intensified, India decided to evacuate its nationals from Israel who wished to leave in view of the unfolding security situation in that country.

New Delhi's decision on Thursday to evacuate its citizens came hours after an Iranian missile struck a hospital in the Beersheba area of Israel.

"In view of the recent developments between Israel and Iran, the government of India has decided to evacuate from Israel those Indian nationals who wish to leave," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

"Their travel from Israel to India will be facilitated through the land borders and thereafter by air to India," it said.

India on Wednesday announced the launch of 'Operation Sindhu' to evacuate its nationals from Iran after the Persian Gulf nation's conflict with Israel showed no sign of letting up.

On June 17, Azar told reporters that his country will continue to do what is within its capabilities to "degrade" Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

At the briefing held here, he also said that a diplomatic solution to halt the hostilities would be better.

Starting a week ago, Israel under its 'Operation Rising Lion' conducted multiple strikes on the territory of Iran, with Tehran also returning fire after warning Israel.