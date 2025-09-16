Subscribe

Israel issues evacuation warning for Hodeidah port in Yemen, says it will attack area in coming hours

Garvit Bhirani
Updated16 Sep 2025, 05:52 PM IST
People check the rubble of a building, days after it was levelled by an Israeli strike in the Huthi-run Yemeni capital Sanaa (Image: AFP)
The Israeli military stated it had issued an evacuation order on Tuesday, September 16, for Red Sea port of Hodeidah in Yemen and will attack the area in the upcoming hours, the spokesperson said, Reuters reported.

This comes after Israeli airstrikes last week targeting Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen caused significant destruction in residential areas of the capital, Sanaa, leaving many homes in ruins, AP reported. With no assistance from local authorities and widespread poverty, residents said they cannot afford to rebuild on their own.

The strikes, which occurred on Wednesday, killed 46 people, including 11 women and five children and injured 165, according to casualty figures released on Thursday by the rebel-controlled health ministry in Sanaa, the report said. Most of the victims were in the capital. Rebel officials also said that 11 local journalists were among those killed.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

 
 
