Israel, Jordan clash over alleged attack on Gaza field hospital
SummaryThe incident casts light on a lifeline offered by some Arab militaries in the devastated enclave.
Israel denied it had struck a Jordanian field hospital in Gaza’s city of Khan Younis, now the focal point of the country’s efforts to root out Hamas, saying it had fired instead at militants near one of the few remaining healthcare centers available to Gazans.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more