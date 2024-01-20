Israel, Jordan clash over alleged attack on Gaza field hospital

Israel denied it had struck a Jordanian field hospital in Gaza’s city of Khan Younis, now the focal point of the country’s efforts to root out Hamas, saying it had fired instead at militants near one of the few remaining healthcare centers available to Gazans.

The Jordanian military said in recent days that Israel fired directly on the hospital and a bunker where staff were sheltering, causing substantial damage and injuring a Jordanian officer and a Palestinian, after blocking the hospital gate with a tank. The officer was flown back to Jordan for treatment, it said.

The incident cast light on a little-known aspect of the war in Gaza: The presence, tolerated by Israel, of medics from nearby Arab nations to provide what are among the last sources of healthcare for civilians in the strip. Alongside Jordan, the United Arab Emirates has opened a similar hospital and Qatar is in the process of setting one up.

“The IDF’s presence in the area of the hospital was coordinated in advance with the relevant authorities," the Israeli armed forces said Saturday, using the acronym for the Israel Defense Forces. “The IDF did not strike the Jordanian field hospital in Khan Younis." It said Israeli forces had targeted militants adjacent to the facility and that the source of the gunfire that injured a staff member was unclear. The statement said the hospital was fully functioning.

The incident and conflicting accounts underscore the difficulty Israel faces in fighting an enemy that has become a part of Khan Younis’s chaotic urban landscape. They could also fuel criticism in the West and in Arab nations that Israel is acting too indiscriminately in its campaign.

France on Saturday condemned what it described as the strike on the field hospital and praised Jordan for its effort to support civilians in Gaza, which it said Paris had supported logistically.

The episode has strained already tense relations between Israel and its neighbor Jordan, which maintains two field hospitals in the Gaza Strip, one in the north and another in Khan Younis, which has become the center of fighting but also the destination for many of the 90% of Gazans displaced by the war.

With the majority of Gaza’s healthcare system destroyed by Israeli bombardment, regional Arab states have stepped in to provide field hospitals to care for the wounded. The Jordanian hospital is a complex of tents with operating theaters and incubators, providing a reliable level of healthcare in the midst of the conflict. Palestinian doctors in Gaza have said they have had to, in some cases, amputate limbs without anesthesia.

Jordan has historically had close security ties with Israel, and the kingdom was the second Arab state after Egypt to sign a peace accord with Israel, in 1994. But relations have cooled under the right-wing government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Jordan withdrew its ambassador following Israel’s invasion of Gaza.

While the Arab states have coordinated their presence with Israel, the field hospitals have become part of the backdrop in which Israeli soldiers say it has become increasingly difficult to discriminate between militants and civilians.

Militants from Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Khan Younis move around without uniforms, integrated into the swollen numbers of civilians sheltering within the city limits, say Israeli soldiers. Israel has focused its ground efforts on taking the eastern and southern portions of the city, locating and dismantling tunnels, seizing intelligence from raids on command posts, and hunting Hamas’s senior leadership.

Israel’s broadest fighting force is deployed in the area around the city. On Saturday, the Israeli military said it had conducted a targeted raid to destroy rocket-launching infrastructure and clashed with militants.

Tactical achievements in Gaza’s north have yet to convert into strategic wins, and Israel has made significant troop drawdowns without cementing operational control over the northern portion of the strip.

The Israeli military said Saturday that its forces were continuing to find infrastructure used by militants to fire rockets into Israel. Militants also continue to operate in northern Gaza, despite Israel claiming to have broken Hamas’s formal command-and-control structure in the area. The military said it had engaged with fighters who were attempting to plant explosives and operate antitank missile launchers.

Earlier this week, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the Israeli military’s head spokesman, said that forces remaining in northern Gaza were focused on counterterror raids.

“This is the same terror that remains after significant action was taken in the north of Gaza to dismantle terrorist infrastructure," Hagari said on Wednesday.

