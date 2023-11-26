Israel kills civilians in occupied West Bank despite ‘fragile’ pause in war with Hamas
The Palestinian authorities have informed that Israeli Defense Forces have continued killing civilians in the West Bank, despite the pause. Israeli forces killed eight Palestinians, including two minors and at least one gunman, in the occupied West Bank late on Saturday and early Sunday
Israel-Hamas war: The war between Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas fighters from Palestine's Gaza has been put on hold for four days, that began on Friday 24 November. The pause was brought into effect to facilitate entry of aids into Gaza, and the release of hostages by Hamas, and prisoners by Israel.