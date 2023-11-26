Israel-Hamas war: The war between Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas fighters from Palestine's Gaza has been put on hold for four days, that began on Friday 24 November. The pause was brought into effect to facilitate entry of aids into Gaza, and the release of hostages by Hamas, and prisoners by Israel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The pause that was mediated by Qatar and the United States, managed to convinced a rather adamant Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to allow a breather in the war that killed over 11,000 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis.

However, the Palestinian authorities have informed that Israeli Defense Forces have continued killing civilians in the West Bank, despite the pause. Israeli forces killed eight Palestinians, including two minors and at least one gunman, in the occupied West Bank late on Saturday and early Sunday, Reuters reported.

Five of the deaths occurred in the city of Jenin, which the Israeli military said it raided to detain a Palestinian who is suspected of involvement in a lethal West Bank ambush in August.

The military did not immediately elaborate on the Jenin incident, which witnesses described as clashes between gunmen and troops.

The WAFA official Palestinian news agency said that Israeli forces stormed Jenin "from several directions, firing bullets and surrounding government hospitals and the headquarters of the Red Crescent Society".

A sixth Palestinian fatality was in Yatma, a village near Nablus city, and another was near a Jewish settlement outside the West Bank town of El Bireh, Palestinian officials said. There was no immediate comment from Israel on those incidents.

Six other Palestinians were injured during the shooting in Jenin, the Palestinian health ministry said.

A number of Palestinian factions called for a strike in Jenin on Sunday to "mourn the souls of the martyrs", the WAFA said.

Prior to the pause, the Israeli forces have taken control of Gaza's largest hospital- Al Shifa hospital- earning international ire and scorn considering the inconvenience it caused to the premature babies and critically ill patients admitted in the hospital.

