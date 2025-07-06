Israel kills Hamas naval commander in Gaza airstrike amid stalled ceasefire talks

Israel killed Ramzi Saleh, Hamas’ top naval commander in northern Gaza, in an airstrike, according to latest reports. The attack happened in Gaza City and also killed two other Hamas fighters: Hisham Mansour (deputy mortar chief) and Nissim Abu Sabha (mortar unit operative).

Key Hamas leaders targeted as war continues Israel called Saleh a "big source of knowledge" who was planning sea attacks against Israeli forces. This comes as Israel keeps targeting Hamas leaders.

Israel's defense forces took to X to write, “ELIMINATED: Commander of Hamas’ Naval Force in northern Gaza and additional terrorists. The terrorist Ramzi Ramadan Abd Ali Saleh was eliminated by the IDF in Gaza City. Saleh was a significant source of knowledge within Hamas and in recent weeks, was involved in planning and advancing maritime terrorist attacks against IDF troops operating in Gaza.”

Recently, they confirmed the killing of Mohammed Deif, Hamas’ top military chief, and Mohammed Sinwar, a key commander and brother of Hamas’ former leader. These strikes aim to weaken Hamas’ ability to fight.



Hamas is losing its top wartime leaders fast. The group’s secret “War Council”, five men who planned the October 7 attack on Israel, is now gone. Israel killed Mohammed Deif in July 2024, Marwan Issa in March 2024, and Yahya Sinwar in October 2024. Mohammed Sinwar was killed in May. These losses leave Hamas without its most experienced commanders.

However, not all Israeli claims succeed. In one case, a Hamas commander named Hussein Fayyad reappeared after Israel said he was dead, showing Hamas can still surprise people. Despite this, experts say Hamas is weaker than ever.

The war has been devastating for Gaza. Since fighting restarted on March 18, over 6,860 Palestinians have died and 24,220 have been hurt. The total Palestinian deaths since October 2023 now stand at 57,418, with 136,261 injured. Israel says its strikes try to avoid civilians, but the damage is huge.

Nearly all of Gaza’s 2.3 million people are homeless. While a shaky ceasefire recently allowed some aid in and prisoner swaps, fighting continues. Hamas still runs parts of Gaza, even with its leaders being killed. The group vows to fight on despite its losses.

Netanyahu heads to Washington

As the war grinds on, diplomatic efforts continue. Prime Minister Netanyahu visited Washington on July 7 to meet President Trump and other US leaders. They discussed a possible 60-day ceasefire deal to free 10 living hostages and 18 bodies held by Hamas, in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

But major disagreements remain: Hamas wants the war to end forever, while Israel only accepts a temporary pause. Talks are stuck.