Israel kills Hezbollah military chief Tabtabai in Beirut airstrike

Israel said it killed Hezbollah’s military chief, Abu Ali Al-Tabtabai, in an airstrike on Beirut’s Dahieh district, signaling a sharp escalation as a nearly year-old ceasefire with Lebanon faces growing strain.

The Israeli army described Al-Tabtabai as a key figure in Hezbollah’s hierarchy, second only to Secretary-General Naim Qassem.

“He was part of Hezbollah’s senior leadership and, due to his connections and abilities, served as a significant source of knowledge and influence within Hezbollah,” the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

Daylight attack leaves casualties The daytime strike killed five civilians and injured 28, according to Lebanon’s health ministry. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the operation aimed to thwart Al-Tabtabai’s efforts to bolster Hezbollah’s military capabilities.

Hezbollah confirmed the death and warned it would strengthen jihadists. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the attack, stating it demonstrated Israel’s disregard for repeated calls to halt assaults on Lebanon.

Ceasefire under pressure The November 27, 2024 ceasefire, mediated by the United States, required Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah in southern regions and prevent the group from maintaining its weapons stockpiles.

While Hezbollah stopped missile attacks, it refused to surrender its arsenal entirely. Israel has cited self-defense provisions in the ceasefire to conduct targeted airstrikes against Hezbollah’s rearmament efforts, which have intensified in recent months.

Netanyahu: Israel will prevent Hezbollah threats “We will continue to do everything necessary to prevent Hezbollah from re-establishing its threat capability against us,” Netanyahu told his cabinet just hours before the Beirut attack.

The Israeli prime minister has offered to remove Israeli army outposts along the border in exchange for Lebanese action to disarm Hezbollah. However, Israel maintains a presence in five strategic locations, and both countries remain technically at war.

Veteran Hezbollah operative Al-Tabtabai, a veteran operative since the 1980s, commanded the Radwan Force and oversaw Hezbollah operations in Syria, strengthening its operational and combat capabilities.

He was designated a global terrorist by the US State Department in 2016 for his activities in Syria and Yemen, with the U.S. offering up to $5 million for information on his whereabouts.