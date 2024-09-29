Israel kills Nabil Kaouk: 5 facts about slain Hezbollah leader sanctioned by US in 2020

The Israeli military killed Hezbollah leader Nabil Kaouk in an airstrike, escalating tensions after the deaths of several commanders. Lebanese PM Najib Mikati warned of potential mass displacements as the humanitarian crisis worsens amid ongoing Israeli attacks.

Livemint
Published29 Sep 2024, 05:29 PM IST
Day after confirming Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah's death, Israeli military said Sunday it killed Nabil Kaouk, another high-ranking Hezbollah official
Day after confirming Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah’s death, Israeli military said Sunday it killed Nabil Kaouk, another high-ranking Hezbollah official

Israeli Military Kills Hezbollah Leader Nabil Kaouk Amid Escalating Conflict: The Israeli military announced on Sunday that it has killed Nabil Kaouk, a senior Hezbollah official and deputy head of the group’s central council, in an airstrike in Lebanon.

This comes a day after the Lebanese militant group confirmed the deaths of several of its commanders, including longtime leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Also Read | After Hassan Nasrallah, Israel kills Hezbollah’s Nabil Kaouk in Lebanon strike

Hezbollah confirmed that one of its senior commanders, Ali Karaki, was killed in the Israeli air strike on Friday that killed its leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has warned that up to one million people could be displaced by the ongoing conflict and has called for a cease-fire. He emphasized the government’s commitment to managing the crisis, despite its limited resources amid a severe economic situation.

Background on Nabil Kaouk

• Nabil Kaouk had been a prominent figure in Hezbollah since the 1980s

• Nabil Kaouk served as its military commander in southern Lebanon

• At the time of his death Nabil Kaouk held the position of deputy head of Hezbollah's Central Council.

• Nabil Kaouk played a critical role in the group's military strategy.

• He was previously sanctioned by the United States in 2020 for his involvement in Hezbollah's military operations.

Also Read | Hassan Nasrallah’s death will reshape Lebanon and the Middle East

Israel's Deadly Airstrikes in Lebanon

The airstrike that killed Kaouk occurred shortly after an Israeli airstrike in northeast Lebanon claimed the lives of 11 people. Israel has intensified its attacks on Hezbollah targets as part of a broader military campaign following increased tensions in the region.

Mourning in Lebanon

In response to Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah's death, Lebanon declared three days of mourning. The assassination has prompted fresh strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon, further escalating the already volatile situation.

Also Read | Lebanon conflict: Sirens in Jerusalem, Israel strikes ‘terror targets’ | Top pts

According to the United Nations, the number of displaced individuals due to the conflict from southern Lebanon has surged to over 211,000, as the humanitarian crisis deepens.

Rising Tensions in Middle East

The current escalation marks a significant increase in hostilities, with Israel conducting near-daily strikes against Hezbollah since the outbreak of the conflict.

As of Sunday, Israeli jets continue to pound Lebanon with bombs, as prime minister says attacks could displace up to a million people.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Sep 2024, 05:29 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldIsrael kills Nabil Kaouk: 5 facts about slain Hezbollah leader sanctioned by US in 2020

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    179.90
    03:58 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    8.4 (4.9%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.50
    03:59 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    0.9 (0.54%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    293.35
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    3 (1.03%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    654.85
    03:50 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    42.35 (6.91%)

    Kalpataru Projects International share price

    1,405.90
    03:52 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    86.3 (6.54%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,859.40
    03:41 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    165.75 (6.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,415.00-60.00
      Chennai
      77,421.00-60.00
      Delhi
      77,573.00-60.00
      Kolkata
      77,425.00-60.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.