Israel struck Southern Lebanon on Saturday, March 22, with artillery and airstrikes after the nation allegedly intercepted rockets fired from across the border, reported the news agency Reuters.

According to the Israeli military cited in the report, the nation has allegedly intercepted three rockets launched from a Lebanese district nearly 6 kilometres north of the border. This was reportedly the second cross-border launch since the US brokered the ceasefire deal in November 2024.

The report also mentioned that the Israeli military was returning artillery fire, which hit two towns in southern Lebanon with airstrikes on three other towns closer to the border, reported the local news portal cited in the agency report.

No casualties were reported from either nation, as per the report, but the Israeli military said they would “respond severely to the morning's attack.”

Hezbollah did not immediately respond to the agency's queries, as per the news report.

Also Read | Israel says head of Hamas’ military intelligence killed in southern Gaza

Israel's move Israel's move on Saturday was the first time the nation abandoned the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip against the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which is an ally of Hezbollah backed by Iran, as per the agency report.

This clash poses the risk of endangering a shaky truce which ended a year-long war between Israel and Lebanon's armed Hezbollah group, as per the report.

The conflict has marked the deadliest spillover of the Gaza war, months before escalating into an Israeli offensive that killed the Hezbollah fighters and its top commanders.

Also Read | Israeli troops move deeper into Gaza as top court halts firing of security chief

The Israeli military also said that they were investigating who was responsible for the cross-border attack launches towards the northern border town of Metula, according to the agency report.

Ceasefire Deal In the November ceasefire agreement, Hezbollah was mandated to have no weapons in the region of southern Lebanon, and the Israeli troops were also directed to withdraw from the region as the Lebanese army would take over the region.

The ceasefire agreement also specifies that Lebanon's government is responsible for dismantling the military infrastructures in Southern Lebanon and confiscating all unauthorised arms, according to the agency report.

“All security and military measures must be taken to show that Lebanon decides on matters of war and peace,” said Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, cited the news agency.

The Lebanese government was responsible for any rocket salvoes from its territory, said the Defence Minister Israel, Israel Katz, as per the new report.

“We will not allow rocket fire from Lebanon on the Galilee communities. We promised security to the communities of the Galilee - and that is exactly how it will be. The rule for Metula is the rule for Beirut,” said the minister in a statement cited in the report.