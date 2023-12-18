Israel launches cyberattack against Iran, hackers paralyse gas stations: Report

A hacking group from Israel has reportedly paralyzed the majority of the gas stations in Iran. Times of Israel reported that hackers with a group name “Gonjeshke Darande," or “predatory sparrow" have disabled "gas pumps throughout Iran."

Nearly 70% of Iran’s gas stations went out of service on Monday following possible sabotage — a reference to cyberattacks, Iranian state TV reported. The report said a “software problem" caused the irregularity in the gas stations. It urged people not to rush to the stations that were still operational. Israeli hostage abducted from music festival found ‘murdered in captivity’ In 2022, the Gonjeshke Darande group hacked a major steel company in the southwest of the country. A cyberattack on Iran’s fuel distribution system in 2021 paralyzed gas stations across the country, leading to long lines of angry motorists. The hacking group claimed responsibility for the attack on fuel pumps. WATCH | Israel uncovers ‘biggest Hamas tunnel’ near Gaza border The hackers said, "We, Gonjeshke Darande, carried out another cyberattack today, taking out a majority of the gas pumps throughout Iran. This cyberattack comes in response to the aggression of the Islamic Republic and its proxies in the region". The hackers added, "Khamenei, playing with fire has a price".

The incident comes as Iran-backed proxies like Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen have stepped up attacks against Israel amid war with Hamas.

In recent years, Iran has seen a series of cyberattacks on its filling stations, railway system and industries. Surveillance cameras in government buildings, including prisons, have also been hacked in the past.

The country disconnected much of its government infrastructure from the internet after the Stuxnet computer virus — widely believed to be a joint US-Israeli creation — disrupted thousands of Iranian centrifuges in the country’s nuclear sites in the late 2000s.

Iran, long sanctioned by the West, faces difficulties in getting up-to-date hardware and software, often relying on Chinese-manufactured electronics or older systems no longer being patched by manufacturers. That would make it easier for a potential hacker to target. Pirated versions of Windows and other software are common across Iran.

