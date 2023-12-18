Israel launches cyberattack against Iran, hackers paralyse gas stations: Report
Previously, the Israeli hackers disabled Iran’s major steel companies.
A hacking group from Israel has reportedly paralyzed the majority of the gas stations in Iran. Times of Israel reported that hackers with a group name “Gonjeshke Darande," or “predatory sparrow" have disabled "gas pumps throughout Iran."
The incident comes as Iran-backed proxies like Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen have stepped up attacks against Israel amid war with Hamas.
In recent years, Iran has seen a series of cyberattacks on its filling stations, railway system and industries. Surveillance cameras in government buildings, including prisons, have also been hacked in the past.
The country disconnected much of its government infrastructure from the internet after the Stuxnet computer virus — widely believed to be a joint US-Israeli creation — disrupted thousands of Iranian centrifuges in the country’s nuclear sites in the late 2000s.
Iran, long sanctioned by the West, faces difficulties in getting up-to-date hardware and software, often relying on Chinese-manufactured electronics or older systems no longer being patched by manufacturers. That would make it easier for a potential hacker to target. Pirated versions of Windows and other software are common across Iran.
