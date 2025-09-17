Israel launches Gaza City ground invasion as UN accuses it of genocide: ‘Fear, fear, it’s all fear’ | What is happening

Thousands of Palestinians are fleeing Gaza City as Israel launches a ground invasion, escalating the conflict in one of the world’s most densely populated regions. The move comes amid a United Nations genocide report and global warnings that the Israel-Gaza war could spiral into an even deeper humanitarian catastrophe.

What sparked Israel’s Gaza City ground invasion? Gaza City is in the grip of chaos as thousands attempt to escape following Israel’s announcement that its forces have launched a long-anticipated ground offensive.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that its troops began moving into the city’s outskirts on Tuesday, following a week of intense airstrikes and the destruction of multiple high-rise buildings.

“Gaza is burning,” declared Defence Minister Israel Katz, describing the campaign as focused on “striking terror infrastructures,” freeing Israeli hostages, and ensuring the “defeat of Hamas.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the operation a “critical stage” in Israel’s war, labelling Gaza City as Hamas’s final major stronghold. The city, home to roughly one million residents, has so far avoided the scale of devastation witnessed in Rafah and Khan Younis — but that reprieve appears to have ended.

How are Palestinians escaping Gaza amid Israeli offensive? The IDF has designated the al-Rashid coastal road as the only evacuation route, but fleeing families have faced heavy congestion, long queues, and perilous conditions as airstrikes continue.

Standing on top of a pickup truck along Salah al-Din Road, Ahmad Abul-hal voiced his frustration to CNN:

“Do you think we’re fleeing to go on a picnic? We’re fleeing the destruction and the ruins. But we’re going from death to death, it’s not like we’re going from death to glory. The situation is as bad as can be.”

Israeli officials estimate that only 40% of Gaza City’s population has managed to leave so far. With hundreds of thousands still trapped, aid agencies are warning of a looming humanitarian disaster.

In the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood, where airstrikes have flattened homes, Maysar Al Adwan described the night-long bombardment to CNN:

“Fear, fear, it’s all fear. Explosions over our heads, all day.”

UN declares Israel’s actions in Gaza as genocide In a development that further inflamed tensions, an independent United Nations inquiry concluded on Tuesday that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

The report stated that civilians were “targeted collectively due to their identity as Palestinians.”

Israel categorically rejected the findings, labelling the report “distorted and false” and urging for the inquiry commission to be abolished.

The UN genocide declaration has intensified global scrutiny of Israel’s actions, with rights groups calling for urgent international intervention. Several countries, including Germany, voiced strong concern over the latest offensive, warning it could trigger unprecedented civilian suffering.

Humanitarian crisis deepens as Gaza City bombardment escalates The Gaza health ministry reported at least 93 Palestinians killed in northern Gaza on Tuesday, underscoring the mounting civilian toll of Israel’s ground invasion amid the ongoing Israel-Gaza war.

Footage showed families carrying meagre possessions through streets reduced to rubble. Some areas were completely levelled, with residents describing the bombardment as among the most intense since the war began nearly two years ago.

The United Nations has warned that the Israel ground assault on Gaza City will worsen an already catastrophic humanitarian crisis, with parts of the enclave officially declared under famine.

How has the United States responded? While many nations have condemned the offensive, the United States has offered mixed signals.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking alongside Netanyahu on Monday, expressed a preference for a negotiated end to the conflict. However, he suggested that such a solution might not be realistic:

“Sometimes when you’re dealing with a group of savages like Hamas, that’s not possible.”

What’s next in the Israel-Gaza war? The ground offensive marks a pivotal moment in the conflict, potentially determining the future of Gaza City and the broader war.

With tens of thousands still trapped and unable to flee, humanitarian organisations are warning of mass casualties and irreversible devastation.

As Israeli drones hover overhead and explosions echo across the city, the words of Maysar Al Adwan capture the mood of Gaza’s residents:

“Fear, fear, it’s all fear.”