Israel launches large-scale raids targeting militants in West Bank

The Israeli military launched a major operation across a swath of the West Bank, a move it said was aimed at preventing terrorist attacks originating from the Palestinian territory, which is rapidly developing into a third front for Israel on top of Gaza and its northern border.

The air-and-ground assault fanned out across several areas of the West Bank, according to the Israeli military, which said Wednesday it killed at least five militants and detained another five suspected militants in the cities of Jenin and Tulkarem. Palestinian health authorities said nine people were killed overnight and 11 injured in the raids.

“We need to operate to remove immediate terror threats in real time," said Israeli military spokesman Nadav Shoshani, who said some 150 shooting and explosive attacks had originated from the West Bank in the past year.

The raids came in the wake of an attempted suicide bombing in Tel Aviv that was claimed by Hamas earlier this month and which the military said was devised in the northern West Bank. While the bomb detonated prematurely, according to the latest police assessment, the attempt harked back to waves of suicide bombings that undermined peace efforts in past decades. Israel’s security forces have largely prevented such bombings in recent years.

The military has regularly carried out raids, arrests and strikes across the West Bank since the war with Hamas in Gaza started, in an effort to clamp down on militancy and prevent the emergence of another major arena of fighting that would spread its forces thin. The latest operation comes amid an uptick in violence by Jewish settlers against Palestinians that has further stoked tensions in the West Bank.

Israel’s military didn’t disclose troop levels but said regional brigades as well as combat engineers were taking part in the operation. It didn’t provide an estimated end date for the maneuvers.

Helicopters, drones and a large number of military vehicles supported by bulldozers were involved in the raids, according to West Bank residents.

The military had cordoned off the three areas, which also included Al-Far’a camp near Tubas, with checkpoints, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, an affiliate of the International Committee of the Red Cross. Israeli military vehicles surrounded the main hospitals in Jenin and Tulkarem and controlled access to them, including checking the identities of those arriving by ambulance, the Red Crescent said.

The Israeli military said it was trying to prevent militants from embedding themselves in hospitals and turning them into places of fighting.

The operation comes after Palestinian health officials said five Palestinians were killed in a Monday night strike in Nur Shams, an area east of Tulkarem. One of those killed had been released in a cease-fire with Hamas in November, and another was involved in manufacturing explosive charges, according to the Israeli military.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said a total of 660 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank and East Jerusalem since the war in Gaza started in October, numbers that don’t distinguish between civilians and combatants. The United Nations says some 600 people have died in violence in the territory, parts of which are under Israeli occupation and parts are administered by the Palestinian Authority.

Israel is also concerned that Iran is working to fan the flames of instability in the West Bank, and that Iran is backing efforts to smuggle potent weapons into the West Bank, the military has said, further raising the stakes for escalation.

The Israeli military last week said it killed a Lebanon-based operative working to smuggle weapons into the West Bank on behalf of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. In March, the Israeli military and Israel’s Shin Bet internal security service said they foiled an attempt to smuggle advanced weapons originating in Iran into the West Bank, including C4 and Semtex explosives and antitank missiles.

While Israel’s military has increased its operational activity in the West Bank, it has faltered in clamping down on growing Israeli settler violence against Palestinians.

Earlier this month, dozens of masked Israelis attacked the West Bank village of Jit, in one of the biggest settler riots since the war began between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, which borders the opposite side of Israel from the West Bank. Rioters in Jit torched cars and buildings, and threw Molotov cocktails, according to the Israeli military. The rioters shot and killed a 23-year-old Palestinian man, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Persistent settler violence has prompted unprecedented U.S. and international sanctions against violent settlers and extremist right-wing organizations.

Saleh al-Batati contributed to this article.

