Nearly a month after Iran's ballistic missile assault, Israel on early Saturday launched 'precise strikes on military targets in Iran'. Israel's defensive and offensive capabilities are fully mobilised, and it will do whatever to defend its people, said Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari in a video message released on October 26.

So far, there has been no official information on damage in the Islamic Republic. The attack by Israel comes as the Middle East faces the risk of a regional war more than a year after an initial attack by the militant group Hamas on Israel, reported Associated Press. Here are the latest ten updates on the ongoing attack against Iran, as claimed by Israel.

Israel attacks Iran | Top 10 updates -The Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, is currently leading Israel's strike on Iran from the Israeli Air Force underground command centre in Camp Rabin (THe Kirya), according to a post by Israel Defence Force on X on early Saturday.

-The information about Israeli strikes on Iran was first confirmed by an IDF spokesperson in a video message shared on social media platform X.

-“In response to months of continuous attacks from the regime in Iran against the State of Israel—right now the Israel Defense Forces is conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran," said IDF spokesperson on X.

-"The regime in Iran and its proxies in the region have been relentlessly attacking Israel since Oct. 7 ... including direct attacks from Iranian soil," he added.

-According to Bloomberg, numerous explosions were reported across Tehran, most of which are expected to be linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

-Israel has called the recent strike against Iran a retaliation to Iran's October 1 attack, where the Middle East nation fired around 200 missiles at Israel. While most were intercepted and caused little damage, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to retaliate and he came under pressure from political allies — and rivals — to respond aggressively.

-Local people heard at least seven explosions at the time of thestrike. The powerful sound rattled the surrounding area, a resident told AP on condition of anonymity.

-Tehran's state-run media has also acknowledged the blasts and said that some of the sounds came from air defence systems around the city, reported AP.

-In addition to targeting multiple sites in Iran, Israel also attacked some military sites in Syria's central and southern parts early on Saturday, reported Reuters citing Syrian state news agency SANA.