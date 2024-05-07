Israel launches ‘targeted strikes’ in Rafah after Hamas accepts ceasefire: ‘It did not meet core demands’
Israel's military says it is launching ‘targeted strikes’ against Hamas in the southern Gaza city of Rafah after the militant group accepted the ceasefire proposal.
Hours after Hamas accepted a ceasefire proposal brought by Egypt and Qatar, Israeli military launched targeted strikes against the militant group in the southern Gaza city of Rafah following the country's war cabinet approval on it, said officials late Monday.
