Israel-Hezbollah War Live Updates: Israeli attack on Ain al-Delb kills 24 in preliminary toll, says Lebanon

1 min read . 09:36 PM IST

Israel-Hezbollah War Live Updates: The Israeli military on Sunday said it has killed another high-ranking Hezbollah official in an airstrike as the Lebanese militant group was reeling from a string of devastating blows and the killing of its overall leader, Hassan Nasrallah.