Israel-Hezbollah War Live Updates: The Israeli military on Sunday said it has killed another high-ranking Hezbollah official in an airstrike as the Lebanese militant group was reeling from a string of devastating blows and the killing of its overall leader, Hassan Nasrallah.
The military said Nabil Kaouk, the deputy head of Hezbollah's Central Council, was killed on Saturday.
Hezbollah confirmed his death, making him the seventh senior Hezbollah leader slain in Israeli strikes in a little over a week. They include founding members who had evaded death or detention for decades.
The Israeli military said it carried out another targeted strike on Beirut later on Sunday, with details to follow.
Hezbollah began firing rockets, missiles and drones into northern Israel after Hamas' October 7 attack out of Gaza triggered the war there. Hezbollah and Hamas are allies that consider themselves part of an Iran-backed “Axis of Resistance" against Israel.
Israel responded with waves of airstrikes, and the conflict has steadily ratcheted up to the brink of all-out war, raising fears of a region-wide conflagration.
Israel says it is determined to return some 60,000 of its citizens to communities in the north that were evacuated nearly a year ago. Hezbollah has said it will only halt its rocket fire if there is a cease-fire in Gaza, which has proven elusive despite months of indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas led by the United States, Qatar and Egypt.
Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Kanaani condemns Israel's strike on power plant and fuel depot at Yemen's Hodeidah port (Reuters)
Pope Francis suggested Sunday that Israel's attacks in Gaza and Lebanon have been "immoral" and disproportionate, saying its military domination has gone beyond the rules of war, AP reported.
Francis didn't mention Israel by name and said he was speaking in general terms. But he said that “the defense must always be proportionate to the attack."
“When there is something disproportionate, there is a dominating tendency that goes beyond morality," he said. “A country that does these things — and I'm talking about any country — in a superlative way, these are immoral actions."
Israeli attack on Ain Deleb kills 24 in preliminary toll, Lebanon's Health Ministry said.
"The Israeli enemy's attack on Ain al-Delb killed, in a preliminary toll, 24 people and injured 29," AFP quoted the ministry's statement
Anti-Israel protests continued for the second day on Sunday in several areas of Kashmir against the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon, reported PTI.
A large number of men, women and children -- carrying black flags -- poured out on roads in Magam in Budgam and Zadibal in the city to protest against the killing.
According to French newspaper Le Parisien, an Iranian mole had informed Israel about the location of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah ahead of the airstrike. The slain leader had been attending a meeting with several top members of the group when missiles stuck its underground headquarters in Beirut on Friday. Read more
The body of slain Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was recovered today.
According to a Reuters report quoting sources, the body was found intact with no direct wounds. The cause of death appeared to be blunt trauma from the force of the blast.
White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Sunday that Israel's airstrikes had "wiped out" Hezbollah's command structure, but he warned the group will work quickly to rebuild it.
“I think people are safer without him walking around," Kirby said of Nasrallah. “But they will try to recover. We're watching to see what they do to try to fill this leadership vacuum. It's going to be tough. … Much of their command structure has now been wiped out," AP quoted Kirby as saying.
