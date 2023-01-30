Israel likely to be behind drone attack on Iranian factory, says US official4 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 12:48 AM IST
Iran claimed to have intercepted drones that struck a military industry target near the central city of Isfahan, and said there were no casualties or serious damage
Israel appears to have been behind an overnight drone attack on a military factory in Iran, a U.S. official said on Sunday.
